School, college students seek bus facility; submit petition at Thoothukudi Collectorate

December 26, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A group of students from Pottalkadu village near Muthiahpuram in Thoothukudi district has urged the district administration to immediately restart bus facility from the hamlet to Thoothukudi on Monday.

Submitting a petition at the weekly grievance meeting held at the Collectorate, the students said that about 30 of them were studying in various schools and colleges in the district. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the TNSTC operated 5 C bus which plied between Pottalkadu and Thoothukudi. However, post-COVID-19, the facility was suspended.

As a result, the students claimed that they walked about two kilometres from their homes to a neighbouring hamlet - Mullakadu, from where, they boarded buses and reached their educational institutions.

Speaking to reporters, some of the students said that on most occasions, the bus timings were so erratic at Mullakadu stop that they reported late for the classes. Hence, they pleaded to resume the 5 C bus service again which operated from their village to Thoothukudi city.

Woman’s appeal

A middle aged woman Jayamari of Sami Nagar in Mullakadu in Thoothukudi district has appealed to Collector K. Senthil Raj to help her in bringing the body of her husband from Saudi Arabia.

In her petition, the woman said that her husband Antony Raj was working as a driver in a private firm. “Some one called my mobile number on December 16 and said that my husband had died...”

She said that the caller from the overseas had not yet sent the body and pleaded help. Officials said that they would take it up with the Tamil Nadu government and inform the Union government to arrange for getting the body home soon.

Installation opposed

A large number of women from ward number 53 under Thoothukudi city limits opposed the installation of a cell phone tower in their locality. The petitioners claimed that about 10,000 people lived in the ward and in such a thickly populated area, the tower may cause health hazards. They objected to the installation and appealed to the Collector to intervene into the matter in public interest.