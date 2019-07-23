School children injured

More than 10 children, studying LKG and UKG in a private school suffered injuries when the school bus in which they were on the way to school, fell into a roadside dry water body at Pudumadam junction near Uchipulli on Tuesday after the driver lost control.

The police said the bus with 24 children was proceeding towards the school at Pudumadam from Rettaioorani when it, after running over a sandy stretch, fell into the roadside water body. The bus fell towards the exit side before the local people rescued the children and put the bus back on the wheels.

At least 12 children suffered bruises and minor injuries while others escaped unhurt. They were treated as out-patients at the local government hospital and Government Hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver got distracted and lost control when a small branch of a roadside tree swept into his cabin in the impact of high speed wind. The Uchipulli registered a case and arrested the driver S Sathish, 34 from Rettaioorani.