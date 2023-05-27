ADVERTISEMENT

‘School buses, vans must fulfil mandatory safety rules’

May 27, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran inspecting school vehicles in Ramanathapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

All the educational institutions operating buses and vans to pick up students should comply with the mandatory safety rules prescribed by the Tamil Nadu government, said Ramanathapuram District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran here on Saturday.

After inspecting some of the vehicles which were lined up for physical inspection by the authorities from the Revenue, Transport, Fire and Police departments, he told media persons that a total of 509 vehicles have reported for inspection. He hoped, the joint inspection would be completed in the next three days.

The educational institutions should adhere to all the safety rules, which include periodic health checks for the bus crew members. “The safety of the students on campus and during their travel will be accorded top priority”, he said and added that any deficiencies found should be rectified upon which alone the certificates would be issued.

Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai, RTO Shaik Mohamed and others were present.

DINDIGUL

In Dindigul district, Collector M. N. Poongodi, accompanied by Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran inspected the vehicles parked at the Collectorate complex on Saturday. According to a press release, the Collector instructed to the officials from the three departments to ensure that number plates were legible, the vehicles had provision for fire extinguisher, rear view mirrors were intact and the emergency exit was working properly.

The vehicle drivers were also given guidelines by the Transport Department officials regarding picking up the children and dropping them back home. In the event of any student crossing the road, the crew should ensure the child’s safety.

Collector M.N. Poongodi inspecting school buses at the RTO office inspection ground in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

