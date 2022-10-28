‘School buses, autos transporting more number of students than permitted‘

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought the response of the State to a public interest litigation petition complaining about school buses and autorickshaws transporting more number of students than permitted. Students were also transported in unhygienic and dangerous conditions, the petitioner said.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad heard the petition filed by P. Suyambulingam of Nagercoil, who said the State government passed the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules, 2012, to protect the welfare of the students.

There was a specific direction in the Rules to paint the school buses in yellow and clearly mention the name of the educational institution and other details on the vehicles. The Rules also mandated installation of speed controllers in the vehicles. There should be an assistant with a conductor licence present in the vehicle, and in the buses transporting girl students there should be a woman assistant. But a majority of the schools did not follow the Rules, the petitioner said.

Further, he complained that private schools did not arrange exclusive vehicles for transporting the students. Instead, they were hiring vehicles in the mornings and the evenings to transport them. The hired vehicles did not display the name of the school and other details. The buses were not painted in yellow and they were transporting double the permitted number of students, putting the lives of the students at risk. Some schools even used autorickshaws for transporting the students, he said.

The petitioner said the Madras High Court had passed directions with regard to installing CCTV cameras and GPS in school buses. But, many schools had not complied with the directions. He sought a direction to the authorities to strictly implement the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules, 2012, and the Madras High Court directions. The authorities should take appropriate action against the erring schools, he said.