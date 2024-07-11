School boy in Madurai kidnapped for ₹2 crore ransom, rescued safely

A class 10 boy, who was kidnapped by unidentified persons in Madurai, with a demand for ₹2 crore, was safely rescued by Madurai City Police after kidnappers dropped him, along with his auto driver, in the city outskirts, sensing that police were behind them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai City Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan said both the boy and auto driver were not harmed by the kidnappers. Police suspect that money dispute between boy’s mother with another woman could have led to the kidnap.

The police said that the boy had gone to school in Kochadai in the usual autorickshaw from his residence in S.S. Colony. After the autorickshaw crossed the police checkpost in Theni road, an omni van had intercepted the auto. Around five persons, who had got down pulled both the boy and the auto driver into the van and fled the scene. The driver was tied up in the van.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, one of the kidnappers had made a call to the boy’s mother over phone and demanded a ransom of ₹2 crore for safe return of the boy.

After the mother alerted, Madurai City Police began the search for the boy.

Even as the police, accompanied with the money to be handed over to the kidnappers, waited at a particular location, the kidnappers had left the spot.

Sensing that the police had learnt about the kidnap, they abandoned the boy and the auto driver near Chekkanoorani and disappeared. The police then rescued the boy.

S.S. Colony police are interrogating the autodriver.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.