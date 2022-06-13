School boy, among three, booked for murder bid

A 48-year-old man, K. Balamurugan, was stabbed by three persons, including a 15-year-old boy, at Samayanallur on Sunday night.

Police said that Balamurugan had scolded the accused - M. Krishnan, 19, an engineering student of New Street in Samayanallur, E. Rajkumar, 20, of Oormetchikulam and a Class 11 student - for standing near his house every day.

On Sunday night too the boys had assembled near his house at around 9.15 p.m., when he scolded them. Angered over this, the boys stabbed him with a knife. He has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital.

Samayanallur police have booked the accused for attempt to murder.