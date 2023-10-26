School Art Festival held in Tirunelveli

October 26, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

District Revenue Officer M. Suganya inaugurated the School Art Festival here on Thursday in the presence of Mayor P.M. Saravanan.

Ms. Suganya said the festival’ was being organised across the State to bring out and fine-tune the innate talents of children at three levels - middle, high and higher secondary - through 40 competitions. Winners of the taluk-level competitions would showcase their talents in the district-level competitions to qualify for the State-level events.

“Besides providing the right platform for exhibiting the talents, the school-level competitions also inculcate sportive and ‘never say die’ attitudes in the children. Hence, teachers should take their children to the bigger arena by preparing in such a way,” Ms. Suganya said.

State-level winners who score top 25 marks would be taken for foreign tours, the DRO said.

Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and Chief Educational Officer Chinnarasu were present.

