HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School Art Festival held in Tirunelveli

October 26, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Students perform at the art festival in Tirunelveli on Thursday.

Students perform at the art festival in Tirunelveli on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Revenue Officer M. Suganya inaugurated the School Art Festival here on Thursday in the presence of Mayor P.M. Saravanan.

Ms. Suganya said the festival’ was being organised across the State to bring out and fine-tune the innate talents of children at three levels - middle, high and higher secondary - through 40 competitions. Winners of the taluk-level competitions would showcase their talents in the district-level competitions to qualify for the State-level events.

 “Besides providing the right platform for exhibiting the talents, the school-level competitions also inculcate sportive and ‘never say die’ attitudes in the children. Hence, teachers should take their children to the bigger arena by preparing in such a way,” Ms. Suganya said.

State-level winners who score top 25 marks would be taken for foreign tours, the DRO said.

 Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and Chief Educational Officer Chinnarasu were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.