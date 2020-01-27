Scholarships for children from Denotified Tribes sought in Madurai

A section of members from the Denotified Tribes Welfare Association has sought the provision of scholarships to young students of the community and said that the lack of aid was leading to a high percentage of drop outs. They were speaking at a grievance redressal meeting on Monday.

Treasurer of the association P. Thavamani Devi, said that young students of the Denotified Tribes community were to receive ₹ 1,000 a month for their education as scholarship. “However, officials at the District Administration and the School Education Department do not know where one can procure scholarship application forms. If this basic need is not addressed, how are we expected to grow in the field of education and find jobs?” she asked.

She added that though the Central government promised to care for Hindus, her community was being looked down upon. “We are probably not Hindu enough. We are asserting our rights after many years and this is not being appreciated by the Centre and the State governments,” she said.

Ms. Devi said that many DNT children come from socially and economically backward homes. “Many of these children have only single parents or are cared for by their grandparents. How are they expected to continue studying when they are in abject poverty?” she asked.

The members sought immediate assistance from the district administration.