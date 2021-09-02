Apply for scholarship, BC, MBC, DNC students told

VIRUDHUNAGAR

02 September 2021 19:43 IST

Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Denotified Community students have been asked to submit their applications for scholarship.

In a press release, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that students who were enrolled in government and aided educational institutions and private professional colleges under Government quota were eligible for the scholarship. BC, MBC and DNC students undergoing three year undergraduation programmes in government and aided arts and science colleges would be provided scholarship under free education scheme without any restrictions.

However, the annual income of parents of those students undergoing post-graduate courses, enrolled in polytechnic and professional courses should not exceed ₹ 2 lakh. The students should get the application forms for scholarship from the educational institutions where they were enrolled. While the last date for submission of applications for renewal of scholarship is September 30, the deadline for submission of fresh application is November 5. The students should provide relevant documents and their bank account details without fail. Scholarship portal for renewal will open on October 15 and submission of application can be done till November 14. The portal for fresh applications will be open between November 16 and December 12.

Further details can be obtained from the District Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Office on Collectorate premises. Government website www.tn.gov.in/bcmbcdept can also be used for getting details and downloading the application forms.