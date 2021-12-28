Scholarship worth ₹ 6.86 crore given to 30,812 students: Minister

Minister for Backward Class Welfare S.S. Sivashankar addresses a review meeting in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

28 December 2021 18:10 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Minister for Backward Class Welfare S.S. Sivashankar has said 30,812 backward class students from the district have been given ₹ 6.86 crore as scholarship during this fiscal.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday after reviewing the performance of his department, Mr. Shivashankar said 28,337 backward class students from Class 1 to 10 had been given the scholarship to the tune of ₹ 4.57 crore while ₹ 91 lakh was given as scholarship to 1,925 students of Class 11 and 12. A total of 550 students doing their professional courses had been given the assistance of Rs. 1.38 crore, he said.

Speaker M. Appavu said steps would be taken to increase the number of students getting admitted in the backward class hostels in the district. “Students getting admitted in these hostels and receiving the scholarships should work hard to occupy top positions in the government departments and also in the private sector companies,” Mr. Appavu said.

The Minister handed over welfare assistances to 15 beneficiaries.

Director, Department of Backward Class Welfare C. Kamaraj, Collector V. Vishnu, MLAs M. Abdul Wahab of Palayamkottai and Ruby R. Manoharan of Nanguneri participated in the review meeting.

A similar review meeting was conducted in Nagercoil in the presence of Collector M. Aravind and Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj.