Scheme to prevent crimes against children soon

THENI

08 May 2021 19:51 IST

It will be initially launched at seven places of worship

The Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights plans to introduce a scheme to prevent crimes against children, said its chairperson Saraswathi Rangaswamy.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, she said the scheme, devised by the Central government, would be initially launched at Dhandayuthapaniswami Temple in Palani, Subramaniaswamy Temple at Maruthamalai, Arunalacheswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram, Tiruttani Murugan Temple, Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni and Nagore Dargah. The measures would be implemented at the Palani temple from next month itself.

The scheme envisages giving protection to children during temple festivals, as in the event of girls go missing, the abductors force them into begging in front of temples, as labourers in shops or as street vendors. The scheme would be implemented with the support of the district administration, police and other agencies.

Ms. Saraswathy was at the Theni Collectorate to enquire about a complaint lodged by an advocate from Kerala with the National Human Rights Commission regarding the death of a 16-year-old girl from Nagalapuram near Bodinaickanur, following an alleged gang rape. Seven persons, including the girl’s grandfather, were examined. Ms. Saraswathy said it was not a gang rape but the girl was in love with a youth and died while delivering a baby.

Her baby was handed over to an adoption centre in Gandhigram near Dindigul. The Commission had planned to recommend compensation to the girl’s family, Ms. Saraswathy said.

Commission member V. Ramaraj was present.