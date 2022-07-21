Scheme to check social evils against children launched

THOOTHUKUDI

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan launched the ‘Turning Point’ scheme, which has been designed to check school dropouts and child labour system here on Thursday.

She said the two-year-long scheme would effectively address serious social issues like school dropouts that stands at 8% in Tamil Nadu despite awareness programmes, using children for begging and other illegal activities, ensuring the admission of orphan children in government-approved homes, abolition of child labour system, nutrition deficiency among children etc.

Apart from conducting awareness programmes in schools to sensitise children, awareness on protecting children would be created among college students to ensure the programme’s resounding success.

“As there is no space for moral instruction sessions in schools, the children are not exposed to good and noble qualities which result in children inadvertently getting involved in unlawful activities. So, moral instruction has become a part of learning activities in schools, where periodic camps are being conducted to check nutrition deficiency among the children,” Ms. Geetha said.

She said ensuring the children’s education up to degree and beyond alone would effectively ensure their continued studies and check the youth getting involved in criminal activities.

“We’re working on creating comprehensive database on the children indulging in unlawful activities so as to take appropriate remedial measures to save minors from the consequences,” she said.

Director of Social Welfare S. Valarmathi, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, UNICEF representative Kumaresan and representatives of non-governmental organizations participated in the event.

In the evening, an awareness meet on ‘Turning Point’ was held at St. Thomas Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Innaciarpuram in which the minister and others participated.