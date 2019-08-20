Scheduled Caste residents of Paravai demand removal of encroachment

A section of Scheduled Caste residents from Paravai petitioned officials from the district administration seeking the removal of an encroachment that prevents them from reaching their homes.

P. Rajeshwari, a resident of the area, said that around 40 families live on Nandhanar street.

For about five years now, a private entity has encroached upon the Panchayat union’s road, disallowing the members to reach their homes. Since the road is encroached, residents and students have no choice but to walk through slush and garbage on a pathway that can only accommodate a single person at a time.

Another resident, R. Rasathi, says that inhabitants, particularly school-going children fall sick promptly during the monsoon season.

“A brief spell of rain is enough to ruin my child’s health and uniform. All we ask for is a clean road to improve hygiene.”

M. Ochu, a school student who studies at Paravai Government High School, says that teachers often do not permit students into classrooms if their uniforms are dirty.

“We have to explain our problems to our teachers every time,” he says.

Ms. Rajeswari says that they have petitioned the Municipal Commissioner several times but no major steps have been taken.

“The district administration should take steps at the earliest,” she says.