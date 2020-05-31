Scheduled Caste man assaulted by gang

31 May 2020 18:57 IST

Police yet to make arrests in the case

MADURAI

Sivanraja (38) of Vadakampatti under Chekkanoorani police station limits in Madurai Rural police district, a member of a Scheduled Caste, was attacked by a five-member armed gang on May 27. Mr. Sivanraja has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai with injuries.

According to A. Kathir, Executive Director of Evidence, an NGO, Mr. Sivanraja, employed in Coimbatore, had returned home due to the lockdown. On May 27, he had purchased things and was waiting at a bus shelter along with his friend Prabhu.

A five-member gang reached the spot and asked Mr. Sivanraja where he was hailing from. When he told them that he was from Colony Street, the gang abused him for sitting in the bus shelter. “They said SC people could not sit in the shelter,” he said in his complaint.

Mr. Sivanraja and his friend tried to run away from the spot. But, the gang pelted them with stones, in which Mr. Sivanraja sustained bleeding injuries.

A fact-finding team from Evidence, which visited the village on Friday, said untouchability still prevailed on a ‘very high’ scale in Usilampatti block. The Collector and the Superintendent of Police should have visited the village when the crime was reported as per a Supreme Court order.

The team demanded ₹3 lakh as compensation for Mr. Sivanraja and urged the police to arrest the accused immediately. Mr. Kathir said this was the fourth incident reported in the district in the last 30 days.

Chekkanoorani police have registered cases under IPC Sections 147, 148, 294b, 324, 506 (2) and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A special team had been formed to arrested the accused, a police officer said.