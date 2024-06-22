Scavengers Rights Forum along with M-LACC educate conservancy workers about their rights

Madurai Legal Awareness Coordination Committee along with Tamil Nadu Scavengers Rights Forum here on Saturday held a consultation meeting with conservancy workers employed in various panchayats in Virudhunagar district.

The speakers at the event said, unlike the conservancy workers in municipalities and corporations, the conservancy workers in panchayat areas are unsure about the rights they are entitled to. The reason for this was partly due to the absence of any active organisations vocal about their rights, they added.

Speaking about the implications of the workers being unaware of their rights, S. Sahaya Philomin Raj, Convenor of M-LACC, said, they were constantly being ill-treated by their higher-ups like clerks, panchayat president, among others.

As their employment was not properly defined by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, he said, a mere resolution passed in the panchayat was enough for their employment. “The employment is also not clear whether it is permanent or temporary. Since they come under the ambit of panchayat president, the workers fearing losing of job, restrain from raising questions against the ill-treatment they are subjected to,’ he added.

Mr. Philomin Raj, said, the conservancy workers working at panchayat levels for the first time in the State has registered a trade union under the name Tamil Nadu Scavengers Rights Forum. “This event organised completely by the conservancy workers from Virudhunagar district is to educate the workers about their legal rights. The education imparted would help them voice out against the exploitation they are subjected to. M-LACC through the meeting is extending a strength to the workers who have joined together for the first time,” he added.

Even when the minimum wage fixed by the State government was ₹12,500 per month, the workers based on the population of the panchayat, received salaries ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹7,000, which was below the minimum wage stipulated by the government, Mr. Philomin Raj noted.

“Despite having a Government Order issued in 2017 directing them to pay a gratuity of ₹50,000 to the conservancy workers after their retirement, the administration denies them citing insufficient funds. The workers had to seek the court every time to get the benefit which is entitled to them,” he added.

