Scanned copy of rejection letter passed on representations made against detention orders should be sent by e-mail to prisons on the same day: HC

Taking into account that in most cases there was an unexplained delay in service of the rejection letter passed on representations made against detention orders, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued the procedure to be followed forthwith.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices C.V. Karthikeyan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that the court would like to address the delay between the date of preparation of the rejection letter and the date of service of the same on the detenu.

The court directed that after the rejection letter was prepared a scanned copy of the rejection letter should be sent on the same day by electronic mail to the prison concerned and the Superintendent of Prisons must be informed by phone about the rejection letter being sent through electronic mail.

ADVERTISEMENT

On receipt of the scanned copy of rejection letter through electronic mail, on the very same day, the Superintendent of Prisons shall, attest the same as true copy, serve the scanned copy on the detenu on the same day and get an acknowledgement on the very same day. The original copy of the rejection letter may thereafter, be sent by registered post, the court directed.

The court made it clear that the service of scanned copy received by electronic mail by the Superintendent of Prison and attested as true copy would be an effective service of the rejection letter on the detenu and the detenu cannot rely on the date of receipt of the rejection letter through registered post and claim delay in receipt of the rejection letter as a ground to seek quashing of the detention order.

The procedure should be followed scrupulously forthwith in all cases relating to detentions under the Tamil Nadu Act 14 of 1982 (Goondas Act), the court directed. The court issued the directions while quashing the order of detention on the ground of delay on the part of the government in disposing of the representation of a petitioner from Tirunelveli.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.