Scan centres sealed

MADURAI

Three scan centres in hospitals and nursing homes here were sealed by Health department officials for irregular maintenance of documents on Wednesday.

Three centres attached to nursing centres and hospitals – Sri Nursing Home in Vadipatti, Sri Kamatchi Hospital and Vinayaga Nursing Home in Usilampatti – are said to have violated the standards set under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994.

A team comprising a Senior Radiologist, Government Headquarters Hospital, Cuddalore, S. Nadarajan; Section Superintendent, Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, and Thomas Prabarkaran, Deputy Superintendent of Police, conducted the inspection.

Dr. Nadarajan said that several irregularities were found at the scan centres. Sri Hospital allowed unauthorised doctors to conduct scans while the other two hospitals in Usilampatti barely maintained any records of patients and pre-natal scan.

“These are serious violations under the Act and must be prevented,” the doctor said.