Scamster who attempted to dupe bride’s family arrested by Madurai police

January 22, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - Madurai

A 53-year-old man, S. Alagarsamy of Coimbatore, who attempted to dupe a family of ₹1.10 lakh after promising to marry a woman, was handed over to the police in Madurai on Monday, January 22, 2024.

The police said that the man had a similar case of cheating registered against him in Tiruchi in 2012.

According to the police, Alagarsamy come to the house of a prospective bride’s brother in Andalpuram, to meet her. It was to be the woman’s second marriage. After the two parties had decided on the wedding, Alagarsamy handed over five cheque leaves to the family, which he said, could go towards buying jewellery and other wedding expenses.

Claiming that his debit card was not working and that he could not withdraw money from the bank since it was a Sunday and the bank was closed, he sought ₹1.10 lakh from the woman’s brother for, what he claimed was urgent work in Chennai.

The family became suspicious about his behaviour and handed him over to the Subramaniyapuram police on Sunday (January 21) night. During an investigation, it was revealed that Alagarsamy had been involved in a similar case some years ago.

The police have arrested him for cheating.