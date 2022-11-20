Scaffolding of temple tower catches fire in Sivakasi

Trending
Scaffolding put up for renovation work of the tower of the Bathirakaliamman temple here caught fire on Sunday. However, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel put out the flames within 45 minutes.
Firemen led by Special Fire Officer (Sivakasi) R. Alaguraj took the hose through the steps inside the tower and doused the flames. Firecrackers used for a domestic function in the neighbourhood are said to have caused the fire.
