SC youth wants policeman jailed

Madurai

A 20-year-old youth from a Scheduled Caste community in Sengam has urged the Director General of Police to arrest a policeman Eswaran of Tiruvannamalai district as he allegedly abused the youth by naming his community.

In a press release, Evidence, a Madurai-based NGO, said that on March 31, when A. Goutham Priyan, an engineering graduate, was talking with his friend at Sengam bus stop, the policeman, after allegedly pointing at his costume, abused him using a filthy language. The T-Shirt he was wearing had B.R. Ambedkar’s image.

Immediately, the youth lodged a complaint with the Sengam police station. After an inquiry, the police suspended Eswaran.

However, the youth claimed that the policeman continued to threaten him and his family. Hence, he was under constant threat, he said.

The Evidence Executive Director A. Kathir said that police investigations had been fair and after finding that the complaint was genuine, they suspended him. However, using his clout as an uniformed personnel and hailing from an influential community, the policeman threatened the SC family, he alleged.

Under such circumstances, the State government and the DGP should direct Tiruvannamalai police to arrest the policeman.