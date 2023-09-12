SC woman cook row: Kanimozhi, Collector have breakfast with children

September 12, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday visited the Usilampatti panchayat union primary school near here, where children were reportedly prevented by their parents from having the food prepared by a woman belonging to Scheduled Caste, and had breakfast with the students.

As S. Muniyaselvi, the cook, from Usilampatti under Chinnamalaikundru village panchayat near Ettaiyapuram was preparing breakfast for 11 children — all belonging to intermediate caste — of the school, their parents had restrained them from partaking of it.

Though Revenue Divisional Officer, Kovilpatti, Jane Christy Bai held talks with the parents on Monday, they were adamant in their stand, stating that their children were not in need of breakfast and further claimed that they had no grudge against Ms. Muniyaselvi.

The stalemate continued even after Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan and Vilaathikulam MLA G.V. Markandeyan held talks with the parents, who then demanded the transfer of Ms. Muniyaselvi to another school. Instead of telling the parents unequivocally that their demand would not be met, they told them that it would be taken up with the Collector. Subsequently, the parents assured that their children would have breakfast from Tuesday.

Accompanied by Ms. Geetha and Collector K. Senthil Raj, Ms. Kanimozhi visited school on Tuesday. After having breakfast with the children and the Collector, she spoke to Ms. Muniyaselvi and held talks with the village committee members.

The president of the village committee, Muthu Velsamy, submitted a few demands pertaining to drinking water and bus service to Usilampatti and reiterated that there was no caste discrimination in the village. “It was a personal problem between the cook and another person. It will be sorted out,” he said.

Ms. Kanimozhi assured them of fulfilling their demands in a phased manner. She further told the villagers that the children should be allowed to partake of breakfast in the school.

