HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

SC woman cook row: Kanimozhi, Collector have breakfast with children

September 12, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau
Kanimozhi having breakfast with students at Usilampatti village near Ettayapuram on Tuesday.

Kanimozhi having breakfast with students at Usilampatti village near Ettayapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday visited the Usilampatti panchayat union primary school near here, where children were reportedly prevented by their parents from having the food prepared by a woman belonging to Scheduled Caste, and had breakfast with the students.

As S. Muniyaselvi, the cook, from Usilampatti under Chinnamalaikundru village panchayat near Ettaiyapuram was preparing breakfast for 11 children — all belonging to intermediate caste — of the school, their parents had restrained them from partaking of it.

Though Revenue Divisional Officer, Kovilpatti, Jane Christy Bai held talks with the parents on Monday, they were adamant in their stand, stating that their children were not in need of breakfast and further claimed that they had no grudge against Ms. Muniyaselvi.

The stalemate continued even after Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan and Vilaathikulam MLA G.V. Markandeyan held talks with the parents, who then demanded the transfer of Ms. Muniyaselvi to another school. Instead of telling the parents unequivocally that their demand would not be met, they told them that it would be taken up with the Collector. Subsequently, the parents assured that their children would have breakfast from Tuesday.

Accompanied by Ms. Geetha and Collector K. Senthil Raj, Ms. Kanimozhi visited school on Tuesday. After having breakfast with the children and the Collector, she spoke to Ms. Muniyaselvi and held talks with the village committee members.

The president of the village committee, Muthu Velsamy, submitted a few demands pertaining to drinking water and bus service to Usilampatti and reiterated that there was no caste discrimination in the village. “It was a personal problem between the cook and another person. It will be sorted out,” he said.

Ms. Kanimozhi assured them of fulfilling their demands in a phased manner. She further told the villagers that the children should be allowed to partake of breakfast in the school.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.