SC verdict on AIADMK triggers wild celebrations

February 23, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK cadre celebrating the Supreme Court verdict that went in favour of Edappadi K. Palaniswamy at Old Corporation office in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The Supreme Court’s verdict that went in favour AIADMK’s interim general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami triggered wild celebrations here on Thursday.

As the verdict of the Apex court that dismissed dissident leader O. Panneerselvam’s plea was delivered, it instantly set off celebrations here. Former MLA of Nanguneri Reddiyarpatti V. Narayanan and AIADMK’s Tirunelveli Corporation councillor Chandrasekar were literally dancing on the road even as the crackers were going off continuously as part of the celebration near the MGR statue in Kokkirakulam.

Party’s presidium chairman Sudha K. Paramasivan, after garlanding the statue along with party functionaries, said the Almighty God’s wish in the form of Supreme Court judgment had destroyed the political future of those who joined hands with the DMK, which was identified by the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa with the ulterior motive of destroying the AIADMK.

“The loyalists of the late M.G. Ramachandran, party founder, and Jayalalithaa will come under one umbrella being held by Mr. Palaniswami as the court’s verdict has unmasked the betrayers. The invigorated AIADMK will perform exceedingly well in the Parliamentary polls next year and return to power,” Mr. Paramasivan said.

In Thoothukudi, the AIADMK cadre performed milk ‘abhishekam’ to the statue of MGR in front of Old Corporation building, burst crackers and distributed sweets to the public.

