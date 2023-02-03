ADVERTISEMENT

SC seeks State’s response to application by Kodaikanal-based citizens council

February 03, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court has directed the State to respond to an application filed by the United Citizens Council of Kodaikanal (UCCK) regarding alleged violation of wetland norms around Kodaikanal lake.

Citing the case in the SC, the council in a press release urged Kodaikanal Municipality to stop “artificial beautification” of Kodaikanal lake — a naturally beautiful waterbody — with pavements, flower beds, fences, etc.

The organisation said Kodaikanal lake was protected in the Wetlands Inventory 2010, along with 28 waterbodies in Tamil Nadu. Following orders passed by the Supreme Court in October 2017, it became one among the over 2,00,000 wetlands across the country that were given direct and automatic protection from any kind of encroachment, construction or development. This was reiterated by the Union government as recently as March 2022.

The UCCK demanded that the wetland should be protected in letter and spirit and sought appropriate action to stop sewage from flowing into Kodaikanal lake, give nature time to self-repair and improve the water quality of the lake. “There is no need to spoil the natural beauty of the lake by building water fountains, floating aerators or chemical correction of water quality,” it said.

UCCK members had met the Commissioner of Kodaikanal Municipality last year to protest the violation of the wetlands norms around Kodaikanal lake, including construction of new boat houses, pavement expansion and building of toilets without proper sewage disposal. “The Commissioner had agreed to constitute a committee comprising independent experts and citizens’ representatives and also provide a detailed project report. However, the promises are still unfulfilled,” the release added.

