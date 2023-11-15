‘Not many SC professors made HoDs at MKU’

November 15, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Madurai

Not many Scheduled Caste professors got the opportunity to serve as Heads of Departments at Madurai Kamaraj University, alleged a professor at the Academic Council meeting here held on Wednesday.

“Many eligible SC professors were earlier denied position of HoDs by the university just because of their caste. At the same time, five professors of Other Backward Classes were appointed as HODs,” said Professor and Head of the Department of Youth Welfare Studies A. Velanganni Joseph.

The council meeting, which was chaired by Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar discussed various issues, including the university’s financial crisis, problems in Naan Mudhalvan Scheme and confusion in finalising syllabi.

One of the council members, K. Sadasivam, Head, Department of Environmental Economics, stressed the need for constitution of a committee to discuss the financial crisis and represent the university to the State government.

However, Mr. Joseph said, “Conventionally, the VC who is responsible for managing university funds should take the responsibility to represent to the government.”

Many senior professors said assigning additional examiners for evaluating Ph.D theses to the viva voce board would burden the guides. “When a professor from another State or country is assigned as examiner, it might affect the evaluation of the thesis as the examiner would not be familiar with the culture and traditions of the State on which the thesis might be based,” they added.

However, Mr. Kumar said it would improve the quality of the theses and the candidates. “The candidates might get additional points and details from the additional examiners to finetune their analysis,” he added.

Some of the council members raised the issue of problems in the Naam Mudhalvan Scheme like website login issues and understanding of the content.

P. Ponram, Professor, Government Arts and Science College, Melur, said students should not be made to pay fees for mistakes of the university administration. “When the convocation cannot not be conducted in a year after collection of the fee, the fee should be used for the convocation whenever it is conducted,” he added.

A. Sulthan Ibrahim, an Assistant Professor from Government Arts college, Theni, said the confusion in the new syllabi had affected classes as the professors were unsure of which syllabi to follow.

“Having a common syllabi throughout the State is impossible as it will defy the purpose of having area and district-centric lessons,” he added. “As the semester exams are nearing the administration should consider adding the current semester subjects to the next semester,” he said.

At the end of the meeting, a condolence resolution was passed for the demise of veteran freedom fighter and CPI (M) leader N. Sankaraiah and a university professor, Chellapandi.