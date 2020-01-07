SC people seeks inclusion in jallikattu committee

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday took up for hearing a petition filed by members of a Scheduled Caste seeking a direction to Madurai district administration to constitute a peace committee and ensure their representation in the organising committee of Palamedu jallikattu.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran sought a response from the State and adjourned the hearing by four weeks. The court also directed the Madurai Collector and police to ensure smooth conduct of Palamedu jallikattu, scheduled for January 16.

Representing the SC people, S. Santhanam from Palamedu said they were not included in the organising committee and this amounted to discrimination. Though a representation was made to the district administration, no action had been taken in this regard, he said.

He sought a direction to the district administration to constitute a peace committee and include the SC people in the organising committee.

Meanwhile, a mention was made before the Bench alleging caste discrimination in organising Avaniapuram jallikattu, scheduled for January 15. The Bench said that after the petition was filed it would be taken up for hearing next week.