SC people demand inclusion in jallikattu committee

MADURAI

A section of Scheduled Caste people from Palamedu, one of the main places in Madurai where the traditional Tamil sport is organised every year, have demanded inclusion of their representatives in the committee that organises jallikattu. Otherwise, they have said, the government must organise the bull-taming event in the village.

The villagers petitioned Collector T.G. Vinay with this demand on Monday.

S. Santhanam, a villager, said since the 1960s the committee had been dominated by caste Hindus. “Jallikattu is a major ‘festival’ of our village. Every year, bulls reared by our community people and bull tamers from our community also take part in the event. But, we have always been excluded from the organising committee,” he said.

Jallikattu was a common festival of the village and there must be no discrimination based on caste or religion, said M. Kumar, another member of the community. “Apart from organising jallikattu, the committee members misuse and wield their power in other affairs of the village too,” he charged.