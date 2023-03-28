SC fishermen trained in using marine fishing trap to achieve easy catch

March 28, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A team of experts from the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology of Indian Council of Agricultural Research has trained a group of Scheduled Caste fishermen in harvesting fishes using marine fishing trap.

The training was imparted to the fishermen with more stress on conserving the marine wealth in a sustained manner by avoiding harvesting of juveniles.

In this method, the marine fishing traps with baits are placed at the depth of 3 to 10 metres to harvest commercially important reef-associated fishes like grouper, snapper and parrot fish. The bigger fishes are enticed by the bait and enter the trap, but they cannot come out of it.

“Use of fishing traps is a sustainable way of fishing that helps in conserving the marine resources. At present, the fishermen, apart from using fishnets, are practising traditional way of fabrication of marine fishing traps with plastic structure. ICAR Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, a premier research organisation in the area of harvest and post-harvest fisheries, is supporting the SC fishermen under the Schedule Caste Sub-Plan by providing inputs (marine fish traps) with the aim of increasing production and doubling income. Hence we organised the training programme at Terespuram,” said S. Chinnadurai, Scientist from ICAR-CIFT, Cochin.

Twenty SC fishermen were trained in fabrication of marine fishing traps using modified net openings, which enable the escape of juveniles during a five-day long skill upgradation training programme at Terespuram. They were trained in fabrication of modified marine fishing traps using mild steel-based structure, and four different designs which will attract fishes were demonstrated. Field operation trials were also conducted at Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour.

Mr. Chinnadurai and his team imparted the skill upgradation training to the fishermen and carried out the field operation trials. Eighty marine fish traps were handed over to the fishermen society for trials to be carried out off Terespuram coast.

Inspector of Fisheries Jagan handed over the marine fish traps and urged the fishermen to utilise the expertise of ICAR-CIFT, Cochin, and V. Geethalakshmi, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFT, explained the activities of the Institute.