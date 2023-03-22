ADVERTISEMENT

SC BJP functionary alleges shaming by party colleagues in social media

March 22, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A BJP youth wing functionary, S. Prabha Karthikeyan (34), who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, attempted to end his life on Wednesday alleging that some of his party colleagues had made derogatory comments about him in social media.

In a complaint addressed to the Inspector of Police, Ramanathapuram Bazar police station, Mr. Karthikeyan said he was the BJP youth wing president of Pogalur union. He named some of the BJP leaders, including GBS Nagendran, ‘Power’ Nagendran and a few others, for having instigated fellow party functionaries to post derogatory messages against him in the social media.

One of them also instigated him to end his life through his posting. Stating that they were abusing him for belonging to a Scheduled Caste, Mr. Karthikeyan said he decided to end his life unable to bear this public humiliation.

He sought action against the accused under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He had been admitted to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital, the police said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

