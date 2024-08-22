GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SBI Exporters Connect meet held in Madurai

Published - August 22, 2024 10:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday held an Exporters Connect meet in Madurai. It was organised by the three branches of SBI in Madurai - SBI Commercial branch, SBI SME Madurai branch and SBI SME Kappalur branch. The meeting was attended by over 120 exporters.

The programme was conducted to connect with customers and to create awareness about the bank facilities and services available to the exporters. The various facilities provided by the government were also explained at the event.

The meeting was conducted with special addresses by Deputy Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), ITS, Anand Mohan Mishra, Joint Director of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Jeyakumar, Chairman of Export promotion Centre Thirupathirajan, Joint Secretary of MADITSSIA Aravind and DGM of SBI, AO, Madurai Amit Ranjan along with the branch heads of SBI. The officials of the bank made presentations on the various products and facilities available to exporters.

