ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Exporters Connect meet held in Madurai

May 13, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

SBI Exporters Connect, a programme to create awareness on the services and facilities available for exporters, was held in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday held an Exporters Connect meet. It was organised by the three branches of the SBI in Madurai — SBI Commercial branch, SBI SME Madurai branch and SBI SME Kappalur branch.

The programme was conducted to connect with the customers, to create awareness about the bank facilities and services available to the exporters and also about the various facilities given by the government.

The officials of the bank also made presentations on various products and facilities available to the exporters. The meeting was attended by over 80 exporters. Discussions were also held during the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US