SBI Exporters Connect meet held in Madurai

May 13, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
SBI Exporters Connect, a programme to create awareness on the services and facilities available for exporters, was held in Madurai on Friday.

SBI Exporters Connect, a programme to create awareness on the services and facilities available for exporters, was held in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday held an Exporters Connect meet. It was organised by the three branches of the SBI in Madurai — SBI Commercial branch, SBI SME Madurai branch and SBI SME Kappalur branch.

The programme was conducted to connect with the customers, to create awareness about the bank facilities and services available to the exporters and also about the various facilities given by the government.

The officials of the bank also made presentations on various products and facilities available to the exporters. The meeting was attended by over 80 exporters. Discussions were also held during the meeting.

