SBI donates laboratory, clinical apparatuses

The Madurai zone of State Bank of India (SBI), as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, donated laboratory and clinical apparatuses worth ₹ 11.42 lakh to Nethravathi Pain, Palliative Care and Rehabilitation Centre run by Aishwaryam Trust here on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the SBI, U.N.N Maiya, General Manager, NW II, SBI Local Head Office- Chennai, was the chief guest of the event. Murali Krishna, DGM (B and O), SBI, Madurai zone; Joseph Christy, RM, Region 1- Madurai; and Mallikharjuna Rao, CM (Admin), Region 1, were present.

Doctors Balagurusamy, Venkatesh and Sabari Manikandan from Aishwaryam Trust participated in the event.

