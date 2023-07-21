HamberMenu
SBI disburses ₹2.08 crore loan to self-help groups at special camp

July 21, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau
Collector P.N. Sridhar hands over cheque to a self- help group member in Nagercoil on Friday.

Collector P.N. Sridhar hands over cheque to a self- help group member in Nagercoil on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar disbursed loans to the tune of ₹2.08 crore to women self-help groups in the State Bank of India’s special camp held here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sridhar said the SBI, India’s premier bank, had extended loans to SHGs, entrepreneurs and students to start business ventures or to pursue higher studies. The SHGs should utilise the loans properly and run successful business ventures.

 “The borrowers should repay the loans with interest within the period so that the banks can lend financial assistance to more people,” said Mr. Sridhar, who also urged the banks to create awareness among the public on the loans being extended to various sections of the society.

The Collector honoured toppers of public examinations and winners of competitions on the occasion.

 Deputy General Manager, SBI, Chennai, Sandeepta Kumar Naik, Mayor R. Mahesh and MLA M.R. Gandhi were present.

