Saying it with clap of hands

In the coastal district of Ramanathapuram, people remained confined to their homes on Sunday.

Tourists, who arrived unaware the curfew, remained in lodges and tourist homes. The famous Ramanathaswamy Temple was closed to darshan. However, temple priests performed arukala pujas and conducted arathis at the appointed timings, HR and CE officials said.

As the Fisheries Department had appealed to fishermen not to venture into the sea, there was no activity in the hamlets. Fish markets that are usually flooded with customers on Sunday wore a deserted look.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, accompanied by family members, joined the public in clapping hands and ringing bells at his camp office in the Ramanathapuram District Master Complex.

Police seized liquor bottles that were being sold at Verkodu, Pamban, Ramanathapuram Town against the State government’s order. They said legal action would be initiated against those responsible.

A few marriage halls in Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram town witnessed marriage ceremonies. However, the families of the bride and groom alone participated. Upon their request, the guests did not attend officials said.

All meat shops and markets remained closed. Private vehicles and autorickshaws too remained off the roads. Only medical pharmacies and hospitals functioned. A large posse of police personnel was deployed. SP Varun Kumar reviewed the security arrangements in the district.