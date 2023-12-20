Sayalkudi and nearby areas still under water

Sayalkudi and its nearby areas, particularly Narippaiyur in Ramanathapuram district continue to be under flood water. Houses, schools and primary health centres in the areas have been under flood water due to continuous rain in the neighbouring affected districts. People had to take the help of the Fire and Rescue Services officials to move out of the affected areas. The officials have been taking continuous efforts and rescuing people and livestock from the affected areas.
