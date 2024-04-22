ADVERTISEMENT

Sayalgudi clash due to road rage between two youths: police

April 22, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Sayalgudi clash was an issue of road rage between a Maravar and a Yadava youth.

Ramanathapuram SP G. Chandeesh on Monday said the issue was reported to the police on April 19, with injuries on both sides.

The next day, the injured Maravar youth allegedly attacked the house of the Yadava youth, who was involved in the altercation. When some womenfolk inside tried to stop it, they too suffered injuries.

Also, the FIR given by the Yadava group regarding the incident made no mention of anything related to voting or candidates, he added.

