ADVERTISEMENT

‘Savukku’ Shankar seeks bail, police seek custody in ganja case

Published - May 16, 2024 10:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Special Court for Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Cases in Madurai on Thursday posted the bail petition filed by YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar for hearing on May 20. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with a ganja case registered by the Theni police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Court Judge M. Chenkamalaselvan also posted the petition filed by the police seeking custody of the YouTuber for hearing on May 20. The judge directed ‘Savukku’ Shankar to be produced before the court on May 20.

On May 6, Theni district police had arrested a man named Mahendran from Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district, claiming that he had supplied ganja to Mr. Shankar and his accomplices, and 2.6 kg of ganja was seized from Mr. Mahendran. Earlier, the Palanichettipatti police arrested two of his accomplices — Ramprabhu and Rajarathinam — and claimed to have seized 500 grams of ganja from their vehicles.

Mr. Shankar was earlier arrested by Coimbatore police on charges of making derogatory comments against women police. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US