ADVERTISEMENT

‘Savukku’ Shankar granted bail in ganja case

Published - July 29, 2024 09:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Special Court for Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Cases in Madurai on Monday granted bail to YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar. He had been arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with a ganja case registered by Theni police.

Special Court Judge M. Chenkamalaselvan granted bail with certain conditions to ‘Savukku’ Shankar. Earlier, the court had granted bail to another accused in the case, Mahendran.

Theni District Police had arrested Mahendran at Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district, claiming that he had supplied ganja to Mr. Shankar and his accomplices, and seized 2.6 kg of ganja from him. Earlier, Palanichettipatti police had arrested two of Mr. Shankar’s accomplices, Ramprabhu and Rajarathinam, and claimed to have seized 500 grams of ganja from their vehicles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US