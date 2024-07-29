‘Savukku’ Shankar granted bail in ganja case

The Principal Special Court for Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Cases in Madurai on Monday granted bail to YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar. He had been arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with a ganja case registered by Theni police.

Special Court Judge M. Chenkamalaselvan granted bail with certain conditions to ‘Savukku’ Shankar. Earlier, the court had granted bail to another accused in the case, Mahendran.

Theni District Police had arrested Mahendran at Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district, claiming that he had supplied ganja to Mr. Shankar and his accomplices, and seized 2.6 kg of ganja from him. Earlier, Palanichettipatti police had arrested two of Mr. Shankar’s accomplices, Ramprabhu and Rajarathinam, and claimed to have seized 500 grams of ganja from their vehicles.