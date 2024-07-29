GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Savukku’ Shankar granted bail in ganja case

Published - July 29, 2024 09:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Special Court for Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Cases in Madurai on Monday granted bail to YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar. He had been arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with a ganja case registered by Theni police.

Special Court Judge M. Chenkamalaselvan granted bail with certain conditions to ‘Savukku’ Shankar. Earlier, the court had granted bail to another accused in the case, Mahendran.

Theni District Police had arrested Mahendran at Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district, claiming that he had supplied ganja to Mr. Shankar and his accomplices, and seized 2.6 kg of ganja from him. Earlier, Palanichettipatti police had arrested two of Mr. Shankar’s accomplices, Ramprabhu and Rajarathinam, and claimed to have seized 500 grams of ganja from their vehicles.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.