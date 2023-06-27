Save Tamirabharani from being polluted by sewage, farmers’ plea to Collector

June 27, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

As the Tamirabharani, the only credible drinking water source for four southern districts, is being polluted along its 122 km-long watercourse from Papanasam to Punnaikaayal, a group of farmers from Authoor in the district submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday seeking immediate measures to protect the perennial river from getting polluted.

In the petition, the farmers said the domestic and industrial sewage getting generated in hundreds of residential areas along Tamirabharani is being discharged into the river since underground drainage system is not provided in most of these areas. The seriously contaminated water is being distributed to the public as drinking water.

Hence, the Collector should take immediate steps to check the influx of sewage into the Tamirabharani in Thoothukudi district, they said.

Naam Thamizhar Katchi functionaries submitted a petition appealing to the Collector to recommend to the government to lift the ban on toddy tapping and include toddy in the list of food. They said Tamil Nadu, which is selling chemically distilled Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) through its shops being run by TASMAC, has banned toddy even though it is a natural drink tapped from palmyra tree. While toddy has been recognised as food in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, the liquor-selling Tamil Nadu has imposed ban on the natural drink.

Hence, the State government should lift the ban on toddy and include it in the list of food, they said, adding that the police’s harassment of pathaneer tappers should stop.

A group of residents of tsunami colony in Vembar submitted a petition seeking free house sites. The petitioners said the government has given free houses to only 13 of the 30 families of fishermen of Vembar, who were relocated after tsunami hit the coastline in 2004. Hence, the government should give free houses to remaining 20 below poverty line families, which are now living in huts without water and electricity.

A group of members of ‘Neithal Paathukaappu Iyakkam’ submitted a petition urging the district administration to conduct public hearing in the coastal hamlets on Coastal Regulatory Zone notification as the illiterate fishermen cannot record their opinion online. They also appealed to the Collector to organize the fishermen grievances redressal meet every month.

