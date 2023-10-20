Save our crops and lives from wild elephants, farmers plead to officials at the grievances redressal meeting in Dindigul

October 20, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A group of farmers urged the administration to save their crops and their lives from wild elephants, at the grievances redressal meeting held at the Dindigul Collectorate here on Friday.

Presiding over the meeting, District Collector M. N. Poongodi assured them that she would take up the issue with the forest officials and try to find a permanent solution.

The farmers led by Karunakaran said that the elephants destroyed standing crops in Oddanchatram and Chatrapatti areas. “On some occasions, the lives of the farmers who stayed in the farms as night watchmen were also in danger. The forest officials had put up solar fencing on one side and it will be helpful, if the fencing is done on more areas,” he added.

The copra procurement done by the agriculture officials was not being computerised for some reason or the other, said Palanivel, a farmer and appealed to the officials to reveal the time taken for issuance of patta online, since for many people, there has been undue delay.

Farmers from Oddanchatram represented by Vellaichami said that many unauthorised advertisement hoardings on the four-way lane have been found to be a major reason for road accidents. The Collector should immediately direct the NHAI authorities or the highways engineers to remove them.

The panchayat administration across the Dindigul district should be told not to use abandoned or dry water bodies as dumping yards. For instance, a portion across the Kudaganaru, Santhana Vardini river and among other water bodies were being used to dump all types of garbage, they pointed out.

Intervening, the Collector assured that she would immediately give directions to the panchayats to stop dumping wastes in water bodies.

When some farmers wanted the forest officials to give permission to allow public to offer worship inside Kudiraiyaaru dam, the Collector said she would check with the forest officials.

A check dam built in Karuthudayanpatti by the Agriculture department has forced farmers to take alternative routes to reach to their fields, some said and they wanted the Collector to inspect the spot and give them a solution soon.

