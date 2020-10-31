Save agrarian sector: Congress

MADURAI

Members of the Indian National Congress (INC), who attempted to observe a token fast near the Tallakulam head post office, were arrested by the police, here on Saturday.

The DCC president Karthikeyan told reporters that as part of the Statewide agitation by the Congress, it was proposed to hold agitations against the BJP-led government.

The objective of the agitation was to condemn the Farmers Act which would ruin the agricultural sector in the country over a period of time. The Centre, he alleged, was keen to help a few friends of the BJP leaders in corporate houses. Keeping this in mind, they passed the Act in a hurry in the Parliament without even a discussion.

When AICC former president Rahul Gandhi had warned of the consequences, when it was tabled in the Parliament, the BJP MPs led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi neglected them. Citing the Punjab government, he said, the Congress-ruled State had passed an Act in the Assembly which would protect the farmers.

Like Punjab, other non-BJP governments in the country would follow suit and save the agrarian sector, Mr. Karthikeyan said and courted arrest along with the cadre.

Police said that all the arrested people were released later in the evening. The members claimed that they observed the fast during the detention by the police in a private marriage hall.