March 26, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MADURAI

While ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ showcased the strong cultural bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, ‘Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam’ will showcase the bond between Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, said Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan here in Madurai on Sunday.

He was speaking at the ‘Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam’ roadshow organised on the upcoming programme that will be held in Gujarat in April. He urged the people to participate in the event and make it a successful event like the ‘Kashi-Tamil Sangamam’.

He recollected the contributions made by Saurashtra Tamils and cited the examples of N.M.R. Subbaraman known as ‘Madurai Gandhi’ for his services rendered to the needy people and popular Tamil playback singer T.M. Soundararajan. He said that they have remained in the hearts of people through their contributions to society.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’. He said that it would pave the way for ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. ‘Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam’ would affirm and celebrate the cultural affinity between Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu, he said.

Eight Ministers from Gujarat also attended the event. They said that the Saurashtra Tamils have followed customs that were common to both Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. It is the thread that unites the two States, the Ministers said.

‘Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam’ will be jointly organised by the Union government and the government of Gujarat. The 15-day programme is expected to commence in April. A series of roadshows have been planned in various cities in Tamil Nadu to create an awareness on ‘Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam’.

Similar to the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, ‘Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam’ will highlight the oneness of India’s culture by narrating untold histories of how a community emigrated to Tamil Nadu and their contributions to the country, said a press release of the organisers.