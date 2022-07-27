Madurai

One killed, another injured in fireworks accident

Special Correspondent Sattur July 27, 2022 20:47 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 20:47 IST

One worker was killed on the spot and another suffered serious burn injuries in a fire accident reported at Muthumeena Fireworks in Valaiyapatti under Alangulam police station limits on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as Jayaraman (55) of Veeranapuram of Tenkasi district. The other victim, Pouneswaran (33) of Vembakottai suffered 60% burns.

The injured has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Electrocuted

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, two persons were electrocuted in Thondi in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police said that A. Kavitha (36) of Mallanoor had come out of the house to tie her cow as it started raining at around 1 a.m.

When she touched the steel gate, she suffered an electric shock. Her neighbour, M. Karuppaiah (46), who rushed to her rescue, was also electrocuted. They were killed on the spot.

Electricity leakage to the gate through rainwater is suspected to have claimed the two lives.

Thondi police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
accident (general)
death
Read more...