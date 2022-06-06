Two killed

Two motorists were killed when a car knocked down the two-wheeler on which they were riding on Kovilpatti-Sattur highway near Nalli on Monday.

The police identified the deceased as Chandrasekar (70) of Kovilpatti, who rents out public address system and his worker, Solaichamy (45).

The police said the duo were travelling towards Sattur when a speeding car hit them from behind at around 8 a.m. killing both of them.

The car was driven by Vijayakumar, who was proceeding to Hosur from Nagercoil.

Sattur Taluk police have registered a case.