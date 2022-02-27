Worker succumbs to burns
V. Vairamuthuraja (36) of Tiruttangal who was critically injured in a fire accident at RSR Amorces factory near Vembakottai on Saturday succumbed to injuries on Sunday.
The police said that the victim, who had sustained 90% burn injuries, died at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.
A ball of fire engulfed the worker while he was involved in handling chemicals meant for making black snake at the factory in Mannkattampatti.
Vembakottai police said that they had booked the factory owner R. Shanmugiah. The foreman J. White (43) was arrested.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.