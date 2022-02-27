Worker succumbs to burns

V. Vairamuthuraja (36) of Tiruttangal who was critically injured in a fire accident at RSR Amorces factory near Vembakottai on Saturday succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

The police said that the victim, who had sustained 90% burn injuries, died at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

A ball of fire engulfed the worker while he was involved in handling chemicals meant for making black snake at the factory in Mannkattampatti.

Vembakottai police said that they had booked the factory owner R. Shanmugiah. The foreman J. White (43) was arrested.