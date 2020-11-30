Sattur woman gets two-wheeler

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered the State to provide continuous counselling to the husband of the Sattur woman, who was transfused with HIV-infected blood at a government hospital in 2018.

The woman informed a Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi that her husband continued to avoid her and their children. The court had earlier ordered counselling to the woman’s husband and her neighbours. Taking into account the submission, the judges observed that the counselling which was already being provided to the woman’s husband by medical experts should continue for another two months and sought a response on providing an insurance cover to the woman.

During the course of the hearing, Additional Advocate General K. Chellapandian informed the court that as per its order, a two-wheeler was provided to her and the minor construction work in the house built for the woman was almost complete.

The judges took cognisance of the submission and sought to know if the benefits under the government’s two-wheeler for working women could be extended to needy women advocates. The court said that it will involve senior advocates, advocates, the Bar Associations at the High Court Bench and the District Court so as to ensure that the benefits were extended to the needy advocates. The case was adjourned to December 9.