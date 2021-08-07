Sattur to become 100% COVID-19 vaccinated town in one week

Sattur

07 August 2021 22:01 IST

All residents in Sattur municipal area will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next one week, said Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy.

Inaugurating a vaccination camp in the town on Saturday, Mr. Meghanath said that out of the 20,000 persons, above 18 years of age, eligible for vaccination, 13,000 persons have been vaccinated.

Advertising

Advertising

Efforts have been taken to vaccinate all the remaining 7,000 persons in the next one week. A medical team of one doctor, two nurses and two village health nurses have been formed to carry out the exercise.

Special vaccination camps will be held at the Edward Higher Secondary School, Madamaligai Marriage Hall, S. K. Thevar Mahal and Annai Theresa School.

The Collector has appealed to the residents of Sattur town to make use of the opportunity.

The Collector said that beds were kept ready as part of COVID-19 precuationary measures. District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Sattur Revenue Divisional Officer Puspha, Deputy Directors (Health Services), Palanisamy (Virudhunagar), Kalusivalingam (Sivakasi), Sattur Municipal Commissioner, Ilavarasan, were among those who were present.